Arch Coal, Inc. (ARCH) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 29, 2019

Arch Coal, Inc. ( ARCH ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 29, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.45 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 13, 2019. Shareholders who purchased ARCH prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that ARCH has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $76.38, the dividend yield is 2.36%.

The previous trading day's last sale of ARCH was $76.38, representing a -25.06% decrease from the 52 week high of $101.92 and a 5.64% increase over the 52 week low of $72.30.

ARCH is a part of the Energy sector, which includes companies such as BHP Group Plc ( BBL ) and Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. ( ARLP ). ARCH's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $17.98. Zacks Investment Research reports ARCH's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 8.88%, compared to an industry average of 7.4%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the ARCH Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.