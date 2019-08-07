ArcBest Corporation (ARCB) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 08, 2019

ArcBest Corporation ( ARCB ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 08, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.08 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 23, 2019. Shareholders who purchased ARCB prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 16th quarter that ARCB has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $28.51, the dividend yield is 1.12%.

The previous trading day's last sale of ARCB was $28.51, representing a -44.59% decrease from the 52 week high of $51.45 and a 15.5% increase over the 52 week low of $24.69.

ARCB is a part of the Transportation sector, which includes companies such as United Parcel Service, Inc. ( UPS ) and ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. ( ZTO ). ARCB's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.19. Zacks Investment Research reports ARCB's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as -20.7%, compared to an industry average of .4%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the ARCB Dividend History page.