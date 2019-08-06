ArcBest Corp About To Put More Money In Your Pocket

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 8/8/19, ArcBest Corp (Symbol: ARCB) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.08, payable on 8/23/19. As a percentage of ARCB's recent stock price of $28.03, this dividend works out to approximately 0.29%.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from ARCB is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 1.14% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of ARCB shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ARCB's low point in its 52 week range is $24.685 per share, with $51.45 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $27.91.

In Tuesday trading, ArcBest Corp shares are currently up about 1.1% on the day.

