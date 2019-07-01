Arbor Realty Trust Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for ABR

In trading on Monday, shares of Arbor Realty Trust Inc (Symbol: ABR) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $12.22, changing hands as high as $12.30 per share. Arbor Realty Trust Inc shares are currently trading up about 0.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ABR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, ABR's low point in its 52 week range is $9.624 per share, with $13.94 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $12.22.
