Arbor Realty Trust (ABR) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Arbor Realty Trust (ABR) closed at $12.07 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.33% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.28%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.07%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.71%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the real estate investment trust had lost 2.57% over the past month. This has lagged the Finance sector's gain of 1.05% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.93% in that time.

ABR will be looking to display strength as it nears its nex t earnings release. On that day, ABR is projected to report earnings of $0.28 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 9.68%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $73.10 million, up 23.27% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $1.23 per share and revenue of $303.30 million, which would represent changes of +1.65% and +20.47%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for ABR. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. ABR currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

In terms of valuation, ABR is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 9.89. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 15.4, which means ABR is trading at a discount to the group.

The REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 101, putting it in the top 40% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow ABR in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.