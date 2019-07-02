Arbor Realty Trust (ABR) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Arbor Realty Trust (ABR) closed at $12.11 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.74% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.29%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.26%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.22%.

Coming into today, shares of the real estate investment trust had lost 1.85% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector gained 6.38%, while the S&P 500 gained 7.86%.

ABR will be looking to display strength as it nears its nex t earnings release. In tha t report , analysts expect ABR to post earnings of $0.28 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 9.68%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $73.10 million, up 23.27% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $1.23 per share and revenue of $303.30 million. These totals would mark changes of +1.65% and +20.47%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for ABR. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. ABR is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Investors should also note ABR's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 9.96. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 15.23, so we one might conclude that ABR is trading at a discount comparatively.

The REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 66, which puts it in the top 26% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.