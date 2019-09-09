Arbor Realty Trust (ABR) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Arbor Realty Trust (ABR) closed at $12.47, marking a +0.97% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.01%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.14%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.19%.

Heading into today, shares of the real estate investment trust had lost 2.53% over the past month, lagging the Finance sector's gain of 1.48% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.61% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from ABR as it approaches its nex t earnings report date. In tha t report , analysts expect ABR to post earnings of $0.33 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 10.81%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $85.40 million, up 26.52% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $1.33 per share and revenue of $323.70 million. These totals would mark changes of +9.92% and +28.57%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for ABR. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 10.44% higher. ABR is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking at its valuation, ABR is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 9.29. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 15.52.

The REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 103, putting it in the top 41% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

