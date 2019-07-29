Arbor Realty Trust (ABR) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Arbor Realty Trust (ABR) closed at $12.21, marking a +0.83% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.16%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.11%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.44%.

Heading into today, shares of the real estate investment trust had gained 2.54% over the past month, lagging the Finance sector's gain of 3.52% and the S&P 500's gain of 4% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from ABR as it approaches its nex t earnings release, which is expected to be August 2, 2019. In tha t report , analysts expect ABR to post earnings of $0.28 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 9.68%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $73.10 million, up 23.27% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $1.23 per share and revenue of $303.30 million. These totals would mark changes of +1.65% and +20.47%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for ABR. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. ABR is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Investors should also note ABR's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 9.89. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 15.48.

The REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 81, putting it in the top 32% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.