Arbor Realty Trust (ABR) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 14, 2019

Arbor Realty Trust ( ABR ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 14, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.29 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 03, 2019. Shareholders who purchased ABR prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 3.57% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $12.63, the dividend yield is 9.18%.

The previous trading day's last sale of ABR was $12.63, representing a -9.4% decrease from the 52 week high of $13.94 and a 31.23% increase over the 52 week low of $9.62.

ABR is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as American Tower Corporation (REIT) ( AMT ) and Crown Castle International Corporation ( CCI ). ABR's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.4. Zacks Investment Research reports ABR's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as -4.96%, compared to an industry average of -.8%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the ABR Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to ABR through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have ABR as a top-10 holding:

First Trust DJ Select MicroCap ETF ( FDM ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is FDM with an decrease of -2.56% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of ABR at 1.33%.