Arbor Realty Trust (ABR) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Arbor Realty Trust (ABR) closed at $12.28 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.57% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.34%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.09%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.43%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the real estate investment trust had gained 0.16% over the past month. This has lagged the Finance sector's gain of 3.24% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.46% in that time.

ABR will be looking to display strength as it nears its nex t earnings release. In tha t report , analysts expect ABR to post earnings of $0.28 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 9.68%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $73.10 million, up 23.27% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $1.23 per share and revenue of $303.30 million, which would represent changes of +1.65% and +20.47%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for ABR. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. ABR is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

In terms of valuation, ABR is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 10.08. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 15.52, which means ABR is trading at a discount to the group.

The REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 149, which puts it in the bottom 42% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.