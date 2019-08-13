Aramark (ARMK) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 14, 2019

Aramark ( ARMK ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 14, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.11 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 29, 2019. Shareholders who purchased ARMK prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that ARMK has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $38.05, the dividend yield is 1.16%.

The previous trading day's last sale of ARMK was $38.05, representing a -12.93% decrease from the 52 week high of $43.70 and a 49.27% increase over the 52 week low of $25.49.

ARMK is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as McDonald's Corporation ( MCD ) and Starbucks Corporation ( SBUX ). ARMK's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.13. Zacks Investment Research reports ARMK's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 1.9%, compared to an industry average of 3.7%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the ARMK Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.