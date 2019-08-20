Aramark (ARMK) Catches Eye: Stock Jumps 8.3%

AramarkARMK was a big mover last session, as the company saw its shares rise more than 8% on the day. The move came on solid volume too with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This breaks the recent trend of the company, as the stock is now trading above the volatile price range of $34.88 to $38.10 in the past one-month time frame.



The company has seen a mixed track record when it comes to estimate revision of no increase and one decrease over the past few weeks, while the Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current quarter has remained unchanged. The recent price action is encouraging though, so make sure to keep a close watch on this firm in the near future.



Aramark currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) while its Earnings ESP is negative.

Aramark Price

Aramark price | Aramark Quote

Investors interested in the Food - Miscellaneous industry may consider a better-ranked stock like Beyond Meat, Inc. BYND , which carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here .



