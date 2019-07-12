AquaVenture (WAAS) Looks Good: Stock Adds 8.7% in Session

AquaVenture Holdings Limited WAAS was a big mover last session, as the company saw its shares rise nearly 9% on the day. The move came on solid volume too with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This stock, which remained volatile and traded within the range of $16.88-$20.20 in the past one-month time frame, witnessed a sharp increase yesterday.





The company's Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current quarter has moved higher over the past few weeks, suggesting that more solid trading could be ahead for AquaVenture. So make sure to keep an eye on this stock going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.AquaVenture currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) while its Earnings ESP is positive.

Another stock worth considering in the Utilities sector is Alliant Energy Corporation LNT which carries a Zacks Rank #2. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here .



