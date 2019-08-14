Aqua America, Inc. (WTR) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 15, 2019

Aqua America, Inc. ( WTR ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 15, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.234 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 01, 2019. Shareholders who purchased WTR prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 6.85% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $43.65, the dividend yield is 2.14%.

The previous trading day's last sale of WTR was $43.65, representing a -0.8% decrease from the 52 week high of $44 and a 36.02% increase over the 52 week low of $32.09.

WTR is a part of the Public Utilities sector, which includes companies such as American Water Works ( AWK ) and Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo - Sabesp ( SBS ). WTR's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.76. Zacks Investment Research reports WTR's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 4.49%, compared to an industry average of 1.5%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the WTR Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to WTR through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have WTR as a top-10 holding:

Invesco Water Resources ETF ( PHO )

Managed Portfolio Series ( TBLU )

Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF ( CGW )

First Trust Water ETF ( FIW )

Invesco Insider Sentiment ETF ( NFO ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is NFO with an increase of 6.4% over the last 100 days. PHO has the highest percent weighting of WTR at 4.11%.