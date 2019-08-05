Aptiv PLC (APTV) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 06, 2019

Aptiv PLC ( APTV ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 06, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.22 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 21, 2019. Shareholders who purchased APTV prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 7th quarter that APTV has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $83.25, the dividend yield is 1.06%.

The previous trading day's last sale of APTV was $83.25, representing a -15.71% decrease from the 52 week high of $98.77 and a 41.58% increase over the 52 week low of $58.80.

APTV is a part of the Capital Goods sector, which includes companies such as Ingersoll-Rand plc (Ireland) ( IR ) and Magna International, Inc. ( MGA ). APTV's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.77. Zacks Investment Research reports APTV's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as -2.7%, compared to an industry average of 10%.

The following ETF(s) have APTV as a top-10 holding:

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index ( GRID )

ARK Industrial Innovation ETF ( ARKQ )

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF ( RCD ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is GRID with an increase of 7.68% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of APTV at 8.8%.