Aptiv (APTV) Surpasses Earnings and Revenue Estimates in Q2

Aptiv PLCAPTV reported second-quarter 2019 (ended Jun 30, 2019) earnings per share of $1.33 (on an adjusted basis), beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.13.

How Was the Estimate Revision Trend?

Investors should note that the earnings estimate revisions for Aptiv depicted a pessimistic picture prior to the earnings release. The stock had seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for second-quarter 2019 earnings move down 0.9% over the last 30 days.

However, the company has an impressive earnings history having outperformed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all of the last four quarters with an average beat of 5.3%.

Revenues Higher Than Expected

Aptiv recorded total revenues of $3,627 million which outperformed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3,624 million.

Key Stats to Note : For the third quarter of 2019, the company anticipates adjusted earnings to be in the range of $1.27 to $1.33 per share. Net sales are expected between $3,600 million and $3,700 million.

Zacks Rank : Currently, Aptiv has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell) but that could change following the company's earnings report which was just released. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

