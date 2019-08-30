AptarGroup's Deal With Loop Offers Durable Packaging Solution

AptarGroup, Inc. ATR recently entered into a partnership with Loop - TerraCycle's global circular shopping platform. Loop's innovative shopping platform enables customers to purchase their products in reusable packaging.





Products are delivered to customers' doorstep in a Loop tote, which eliminates the requirement for disposable, single-use shipping materials. Once customers have used their products, they place the empty packaging into the tote and schedule a pick up.

Loop cleans and replenishes all returned containers, and makes them ready to be shipped again. Interestingly, this process creates a hassle-free, sustainable and circular product experience. Currently, AptarGroup provides lotion pumps for several products on Loop's online shopping platform.



AptarGroup's strategic affiliation with TerraCycle on the Loop e-commerce platform supports its consumers' vision for a circular economy, where packaging is not reduced to waste. Moreover, AptarGroup will provide better designed products for reuse through further collaboration with the world's leading brands.



In 2017, AptarGroup began a business-transformation plan to drive top-line growth, boost operational excellence, enhance its approach to innovation and improve organizational effectiveness. The company remains on track with its business transformation, which primarily focuses on the Beauty + Home segment.



AptarGroup remains committed to expand its business through acquisitions to broaden the scope of technologies, geographic presence and product offerings. In sync with this, the company acquired CSP Technologies - a leader in active packaging technology based on proprietary material science expertise.



This June, AptarGroup acquired Nanopharm and Gateway Analytical, which will likely help expand its service portfolio that supports pharmaceutical and biotech customers. Previously, the company had also acquired Reboul and several innovation companies, including Stelmi, Mega Airless, and had purchased a minority investment in Kali Care, Inc. Last year, it also expanded its partnership with Propeller Health and made a strategic equity investment in the company. These acquisitions will propel AptarGroup's growth. Also, the company's product roll outs in its segments will stoke revenue growth.



