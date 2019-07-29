AptarGroup, Inc. (ATR) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for July 30, 2019

AptarGroup, Inc. ( ATR ) will begin trading ex-dividend on July 30, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.36 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 21, 2019. Shareholders who purchased ATR prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 5.88% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $124.49, the dividend yield is 1.16%.

The previous trading day's last sale of ATR was $124.49, representing a -1.35% decrease from the 52 week high of $126.20 and a 41.05% increase over the 52 week low of $88.26.

ATR is a part of the Consumer Non-Durables sector, which includes companies such as Berry Global Group, Inc. ( BERY ) and Newell Brands Inc. ( NWL ). ATR's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.04. Zacks Investment Research reports ATR's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 8.91%, compared to an industry average of 4.3%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the ATR Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to ATR through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have ATR as a top-10 holding:

Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF ( XMLV ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is XMLV with an increase of 5.35% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of ATR at 1.48%.