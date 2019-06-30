Quantcast

Applied Materials to buy Kokusai Electric for $2.3 bln

Reuters


TOKYO, July 1 (Reuters) - Applied Materials Inc , the world's biggest supplier of chipmaking equipment, will buy Japanese semiconductor device maker Kokusai Electric for about 250 billion yen ($2.31 billion), the Nikkei reported on Monday.

The U.S. firm will buy all Kokusai Electric shares within this year, the financial daily newspaper reported. The deal will be officially announced later this week, it said.

The move comes amid rising competition for providing cutting-edge semiconductors for use in fifth-generation (5G) telecommunications equipment.

Reuters could not immediately reach Kokusai Electric for comment. Applied Materials did not immediately respond to a Reuters email sent outside of regular U.S. business hours.

