Applied Materials, Inc. (AMAT) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 21, 2019

Applied Materials, Inc. ( AMAT ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 21, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.21 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 12, 2019. Shareholders who purchased AMAT prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 5% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $47.1, the dividend yield is 1.78%.

The previous trading day's last sale of AMAT was $47.1, representing a -10.15% decrease from the 52 week high of $52.42 and a 63.6% increase over the 52 week low of $28.79.

AMAT is a part of the Technology sector, which includes companies such as Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. ( TSM ) and Intel Corporation ( INTC ). AMAT's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3. Zacks Investment Research reports AMAT's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as -32.65%, compared to an industry average of -27%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the AMAT Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to AMAT through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have AMAT as a top-10 holding:

Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF ( PSI )

VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF ( SMH )

First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF ( FTXL )

iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund ( SOXX )

SPDR NYSE Technology ETF ( XNTK ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is SOXX with an increase of 9.49% over the last 100 days. PSI has the highest percent weighting of AMAT at 5.2%.