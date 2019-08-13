Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (AIT) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 14, 2019

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. ( AIT ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 14, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.31 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 30, 2019. Shareholders who purchased AIT prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that AIT has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $54.23, the dividend yield is 2.29%.

The previous trading day's last sale of AIT was $54.23, representing a -34.15% decrease from the 52 week high of $82.35 and a 7.26% increase over the 52 week low of $50.56.

AIT is a part of the Consumer Durables sector, which includes companies such as Intuitive Surgical, Inc. ( ISRG ) and Edwards Lifesciences Corporation ( EW ). AIT's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.68. Zacks Investment Research reports AIT's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 22.06%, compared to an industry average of 10.9%.

