Apple's (AAPL) Advanced Technologies Driving Inroads In Healthcare

Advanced technologies in healthcare is creating a huge opportunity for technology providers through the use of Artificial Intelligence, Big Data, analytics and Cloud computing.

Apple (AAPL) is one such name making strong inroads in the healthcare segment, and here’s how.

Apple has a strong ecosystem of developers, users, products, apps and services. And now it’s strengthening its ecosystem further as it forays into healthcare to enable streamlined processes, deeper insights, better medical research, and devices for better information and monitoring.

Back in 2014, Apple launched its Health app and introduced its HealthKit, and huge progress has been made since then.

In 2015, ResearchKit made its debut. ResearchKit is an open source framework introduced by Apple that allows researchers and developers to create powerful apps for medical research. Then, in 2016, CareKit was launched; it's a software framework designed to help developers enable people to actively manage their own medical conditions by monitoring symptoms and medication.

Glaxo Smith Kline became the first pharmaceutical company to utilize the ResearchKit by conducting the Patient Rheumatoid Arthritis Data from the Real World (PARADE) Study in 2016.

Last year, Apple introduced a significant update to the Health app that allows customers to see their medical records right on their iPhone. Apple has been closely working with the healthcare community to take a consumer-friendly approach, creating Health Records based on Fast Healthcare Interoperability Resources (FHIR), a standard for transferring electronic medical records.

The Health Records feature allows patients from more than 500 hospitals and clinics to access medical information from various institutions organized into one view on their iPhone. To further empower customers to better manage medications, nutrition plans, diagnose diseases and more, Apple opened a Health Records API with researchers and developers.

Today, there is a growing list of healthcare institutions that support health records on Apple devices. This enables customers to view information such as immunizations, lab results, medications and vitals directly in the Health app.

Apple is integrating aggregated health records for veterans receiving care through the Veterans Health Administration directly in the Health app.

Apple’s iPhone and Watch have been used for a number of studies and have presented relevant outcomes. The Apple Heart Study app used data from Apple Watch to identify irregular heart rhythms, including those from potentially serious heart conditions such as atrial fibrillation -- in the U.S. alone, AFib is responsible for approximately 130,000 deaths and 750,000 hospitalizations every year.

This research, conducted jointly by Apple and Stanford Medicine, was done to improve the technology used to detect and analyze irregular heart rhythms, like atrial fibrillation—a leading cause of stroke.

Further to the study, Apple Watch Series 4 marks the first direct-to-consumer product that enables customers to take an electrocardiogram (ECG) right from their wrist. It captures heart rhythm at the moment when they experience symptoms like a rapid or skipped heartbeat, thus providing critical data to physicians. Apple received De Novo classification for the ECG app and the irregular heart rhythm notification from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

Earlier this year, Johnson & Johnson collaborated with Apple to assess the impact of wearable technology on earlier detection of AFib, improved diagnosis and patient outcomes. It is estimated that “up to 30% of AFib cases go undiagnosed until life-threatening complications occur, signaling a critical need for more efficient and scalable screening methods.”

In other partnerships, Zimmer Biomet Holdings, a global leader in musculoskeletal healthcare, is working with Apple to change the patient journey surgeries such as knee and hip replacement. It is estimated that more than “one million knee and hip replacements occur annually in the U.S. and the same is expected to grow to 3.5 million by 2035, yet standardization of care and recovery for the procedures is still lacking and costs to the U.S. healthcare system continue to rise.”

Aetna has also entered into a partnership with Apple. The Aetna app on Apple Watch will provide Aetna members personalized goals, track their daily activity levels, recommend healthy actions, and ultimately reward them for taking these actions to improve their well-being.

Some of Apple’s known acquisitions in this space include Gliimpse (related to health records), Beddit (sleep tracking) and most recently Tueo Health (asthma symptoms in children). Apple’s patent applications reflect varied technologies and techniques related to medical information through devices while ensuring strict privacy.

Morgan Stanley projects that healthcare could bring in over $15 billion for Apple by 2021 and up to $313 billion by 2027. "At the mid-point, Apple’s health efforts could result in ~$90B of annual revenue by 2027, roughly ~35% of its current revenue base," according to its report.

As healthcare providers and companies look to step out of their silos and engage with users, platforms provided by Apple can be the common bridge between patients, stakeholders, healthcare providers and even institutions. While Apple is tight-lipped about its research work, acquisitions and moves, its journey so far reflects that healthcare will become a much more significant part of its ecosystem going forward.