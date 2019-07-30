Apple revenue forecast tops expectations, iPhone business stabilizes

Reuters





By Stephen Nellis

July 30 (Reuters) - Apple Inc's quarterly profit and revenue beat Wall Street targets on Tuesday and its forecast for fourth-quarter sales topped expectations as well, with Chief Executive Tim Cook telling Reuters that "marked improvement in greater China" drove the results.

Services revenue in the fiscal third quarter rose 12.6% to $11.46 billion, a new record, but missed expectations of $11.73 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv. Apple CEO Tim Cook told Reuters that after factoring out a one-time payment from lawsuits a year ago and foreign-exchange effects, the services segment growth rate would have been 18%.

Apple shares were up 3.5% to $216.10 in after-hours trading after the news.

China sales fell 4% to $9.16 billion, after declining 22% in the fiscal second quarter. The Chinese smartphone market shipments declined 6% in Apple's fiscal third quarter, according to market research firm Canalys.

Trade tension between the United States and China have weighed heavily on Apple because it has slowed down economic growth in China, a major market for Apple. Apple effectively cut iPhone prices in China earlier this year after currency exchange rates had made its phones too expensive for many Chinese consumers.

Cook told Reuters that results for mainland China, a subset of Apple's greater China region, were positive.

"We actually grew in mainland China," Cook told Reuters. "Non-iPhone revenue grew 17%. We grew in every category outside of iPhone."

Apple said it expects revenue for the current fiscal fourth quarter of between $61 billion and $64 billion, compared with analyst estimates of $61.02 billion.

"In regards to iPhone, the most important thing for us is that we continue to grow the installed base," Cook told Reuters. "And we did that on iPhone. And so the fact that people are hanging onto them a little longer, it's not something I worry about in the 90-day clock."

Apple did not give the number of active Apple devices, but in January said it was 1.4 billion, with 900 million of those being iPhones. Investors used the number, called the installed base, as a proxy for how many subscribers it can gain for its services business. In April, Apple disclosed that it has 390 million paid subscribers to its own services and third-party apps. The company has set a goal of 500 million by 2020.

E*TRADE TENSION STILL LOOMS LARGE

Apple's most important products, such as the iPhone, are primarily made in China but so far have avoided tariffs. But the iPhone would be included in the final $300 billion round as it is currently written.

"I don't know what the journey will be, but over time I'm optimistic that we'll all get to a good conclusion and everybody will win from it," Cook told Reuters when asked about the trade talks.

"Our trade-in and financing programs are doing extremely well in China," Cook told Reuters. "Because of the active installed base is growing in China, our services business is doing very well, growing double digits."

Apple's services, which include Apple Music, the App Store and iCloud, are seen as a source of growth for Apple as iPhone sales have slowed. In the coming months Apple plans to release a credit card and subscription services for gaming and television.

Apple said revenue for its "Wearables, home and accessories" segment that contains devices like the Apple Watch and AirPods was $5.53 billion, compared with analyst estimates of $4.81 billion.

Apple said it returned more than $21 billion to shareholders during the fiscal third quarter, including $17 billion in share repurchases. It declared a dividend of 77 cents per share.

GRAPHIC: IPhone fade