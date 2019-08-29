Apple likely to unveil latest iPhone on Sept. 10

Reuters





Aug 29 (Reuters) - Apple Inc will host an event on Sept. 10 at the Steve Jobs Theater in the company's Cupertino, California campus, where it is widely expected to unveil new iPhone models.

In an invite to the event on Thursday, Apple teased a five-colored version of its logo, implying launch of more colors for its new iPhone models.

The company has been in the storm's eye, with trade tensions affecting its manufacturing link to China.

Sales of iPhone dropped to less than half of the company's total revenue in its latest quarter for the first time in seven years.