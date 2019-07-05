Apple Likely to Bring Scissor-Switch Keyboards in MacBook

Apple AAPL is reportedly planning to replace the butterfly keyboard mechanism in MacBook with scissor-switch, per TechCrunch and 9TO5Mac, which cited a lates t report by acclaimed analyst Ming-Chi Kuo.





The company introduced the butterfly keyboard mechanism with the 12-inch MacBook in March 2015. The mechanism has often been criticized for lack of reliability. Per TechCrunch, users have complained of dropped keystrokes and repeated keystrokes, among other issues.Notably, the presence of dirt inside keys often leads to repetition of letters while typing. At times, a letter does not appear when the corresponding key is pressed. Also, in some cases, the key(s) do not respond in a consistent manner.Apple made a number of design changes in the butterfly keyboard mechanism over the years. However, the patches failed to solve all the issues.In March, the company admitted that its butterfly keyboard mechanism continued to trouble a small number of users. It extended its repair program to third-generation MacBook keyboards without any charges.Apple also stated that it is using a new material to repair the butterfly keyboards. This is likely to resolve the problem and also cut down repair time.

Apple Inc. Price and Consensus

Apple Inc. price-consensus-chart | Apple Inc. Quote

Per 9TO5Mac, the company has used "new materials" to develop the butterfly keyboard in the latest MacBook Pro.



Will Replacement Boost Mac Sales?



Apple's scissor-switch mechanism, used in desktop keyboards and MacBook prior to 2015, has been praised by users, who are now expected to welcome the replacement.



Moreover, per Ming-Chi Kuo, the scissor-switch mechanism is less costly to produce than the butterfly design. The analyst expects 2019 MacBook Air to feature the scissor-switch mechanism and MacBook Pro is likely get it in 2020.



Apple's plan to fix the keyboard issue permanently is expected to drive Mac shipments. The company has upgraded MacBook Pro with Intel's INTC 8th and 9th generation processors, making it the fastest Mac device ever.



Apple also enhanced its iMac lineup - 21.5-inch and 27-inch - which is expected to deliver a superior performance in terms of computing and graphics.



However, the sluggish PC market, and stiff competition from HP HPQ , Lenovo and Dell DELL are expected to hurt Mac sales in 2019.



According to Gartner, PC shipments are likely to witness a 0.6% year-over-year decline to 258 million units in 2019.



Currently, Apple has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here .

Breakout Biotech Stocks with Triple-Digit Profit Potential

The biotech sector is projected to surge beyond $775 billion by 2024 as scientists develop treatments for thousands of diseases. They're also finding ways to edit the human genome to literally erase our vulnerability to these diseases.

Zacks has just released Century of Biology: 7 Biotech Stocks to Buy Right Now to help investors profit from 7 stocks poised for outperformance. Our recent biotech recommendations have produced gains of +98% , +119% and +164% in as little as 1 month. The stocks in this report could perform even better.

See these 7 breakthrough stocks now>>