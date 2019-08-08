Apple Inc. (AAPL) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 09, 2019

Apple Inc. ( AAPL ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 09, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.77 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 15, 2019. Shareholders who purchased AAPL prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 5.48% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $199.04, the dividend yield is 1.55%.

The previous trading day's last sale of AAPL was $199.04, representing a -14.75% decrease from the 52 week high of $233.47 and a 40.17% increase over the 52 week low of $142.

AAPL is a part of the Technology sector, which includes companies such as International Business Machines Corporation ( IBM ) and Dell Technologies Inc. ( DELL ). AAPL's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $11.73. Zacks Investment Research reports AAPL's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as -2.81%, compared to an industry average of 16.8%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the AAPL Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to AAPL through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have AAPL as a top-10 holding:

SPDR Select Sector Fund - Technology ( XLK )

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF ( FTEC )

Vanguard Information Tech ETF ( VGT )

iShares U.S. Technology ETF ( IYW )

iShares Global Tech ETF ( IXN ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is XLK with an increase of 6.17% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of AAPL at 16.55%.