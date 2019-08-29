Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (APLE) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 30, 2019

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. ( APLE ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 30, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.1 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 16, 2019. Shareholders who purchased APLE prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 47th quarter that APLE has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $15.69, the dividend yield is 7.65%.

The previous trading day's last sale of APLE was $15.69, representing a -12.78% decrease from the 52 week high of $17.99 and a 13.61% increase over the 52 week low of $13.81.

APLE is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as American Tower Corporation (REIT) ( AMT ) and Crown Castle International Corporation ( CCI ). APLE's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.87. Zacks Investment Research reports APLE's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as -4.3%, compared to an industry average of -1.6%.

Interested in gaining exposure to APLE through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have APLE as a top-10 holding:

First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund ( FNK )

GraniteShares HIPS US High Income ETF ( HIPS )

AGFiQ Hedged Dividend Income Fund ( DIVA ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is DIVA with an decrease of -4.44% over the last 100 days. FNK has the highest percent weighting of APLE at 0.81%.