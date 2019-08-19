Apple Hospitality REIT (APLE) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Monday, shares of Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (Symbol: APLE) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $15.90, changing hands as high as $15.91 per share. Apple Hospitality REIT Inc shares are currently trading up about 1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of APLE shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, APLE's low point in its 52 week range is $13.81 per share, with $17.99 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $15.88.
