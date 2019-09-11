Apple Expands Portfolio, Unveils Latest iPhone, iPad & Watch

Apple AAPL on Sep 10 revealed its latest and most expensive iPhones ever. The next-generation iPhone 11 will be available in six new colors - purple, green, yellow, black, white and red.





The company introduced a dual 12 mega-pixel (MP) 'ultra-wide' and 'wide' camera system in the device. The dual camera offers advanced high-quality video and comes with night-mode photo features.Additionally, iPhone 11 includes the latest A13 Bionic chip, which is touted as the fastest smartphone processor in the industry. With an hour more battery life than its predecessor and a 6.1-inch display, the device is priced at $699.The more advanced versions, iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max have been launched in four colors namely midnight green, space gray, silver and gold with the Super Retina XDR display feature.The Pro line has three cameras, rather than two, a 12MP wide-angle camera, a 12MP ultra-wide camera, plus a 12MP telephoto camera. All three cameras can shoot 4K at 60FPS. A new Deep Fusion feature uses machine learning for dramatically improved low-light shots.Pro offers about four hours and Pro Max offers five hours of additional battery life than its predecessors. The Pro and Pro Max models are priced at $999 and $1,099, respectively.The iPhone 11, 11 Pro and 11 Pro Max will be available on pre-order from Sep 13 and in stores from Sep 20 onward.

New iPad, Apple Pencil Launched



The all-new 10.2-inch, seventh-generation iPad was also launched at the event. The device has been priced at $329 for the Wi-Fi model and $459 for the Wi-Fi + Cellular model. The new iPad is available for order immediately and shipping will begin on Sep 30.



Additionally, Apple introduced Apple Pencil (1st generation), which is available for purchase separately at $89.



Apple Watch Adds Healthcare Features



The newly launched Apple Watch Series-5 boasts all-day 18 hours battery, always-on retina display and built-in compass. Additionally, international emergency calling allows customers to call emergency services directly from Apple Watch in over 150 countries.



Moreover, additional healthcare and fitness features with watch OS6 include Cycle Tracking, the Noise app and Activity Trends. Currently, it covers three studies - the Apple Hearing Study, Apple Women's Health Study and Apple Heart & Movement Study.



The main variants are priced at $399 and $499 and will be available from Sep 20.



Apple Arcade



Apple introduced Apple Arcade, a gaming service available with iOS13. It will be available from Sep 19 in over 150 countries. Priced at $4.99 a month, the service comes with a free trial.



Unlimited access to a catalogue of +100 new and exclusive games will be available to users across iPhone, iPad, iPod touch, Mac and Apple TV.



A few games debuting on Apple Arcade include Ballistic Baseball, Overland, Exit the Gungeon, Pac-Man Party Royale, Skate City, The Enchanted World, and The Brandwell Conspiracy among others.



Apple TV+ to be Available From Nov 1



Apple TV+, the subscription video and movie service, will be launched on Nov 1 for $4.99 per month with a one-week free trial. Additionally, one-year free subscription of Apple TV+ will be offered to buyers of Apple devices.



Initially, the service will be available in 100 countries on Apple platforms such as iPhone, iPad, Apple TV 4K, Apple TV HD, Apple TV (3rd generation), iPod touch and Mac. Apple TV+ is expected to be launched soon on Apple TV app in selected 2018, 2019 and newer Samsung smart TVs, Amazon Fire TV, LG, Roku ROKU , Sony and VIZIO platforms.



Apple TV+ is likely to gain pricing advantage over streaming competitors including Disney DIS and Netflix NFLX . Disney+ streaming service, expected to be launched on Nov 12, will cost US subscribers $6.99 per month. Currently, Netflix is available in the United States at a standard price of $12.99 per month.



