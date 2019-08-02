Quantcast

Apple Card will not allow purchase of cryptocurrencies

By Reuters

Reuters


Aug 2 (Reuters) - The Apple Inc credit card being launched with Goldman Sachs Group Inc will not allow the purchase of cryptocurrencies with the card, according to a customer agreement posted to Goldman's website on Friday.

The customer agreement said the card cannot be used to purchase cash advances or cash equivalents that include cryptocurrencies, casino gaming chips, race track wagers or lottery tickets. Apple and Goldman did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

OCTYPE html PUBLIC "-//W3C//DTD XHTML 1.0 Transitional//EN" "http://www.w3.org/TR/xhtml1/DTD/xhtml1-transitional.dtd">

Aug 2 (Reuters) - The Apple Inc credit card being launched with Goldman Sachs Group Inc will not allow the purchase of cryptocurrencies with the card, according to a customer agreement posted to Goldman's website on Friday.

The customer agreement said the card cannot be used to purchase cash advances or cash equivalents that include cryptocurrencies, casino gaming chips, race track wagers or lottery tickets. Apple and Goldman did not immediately respond to requests for comment.





This article appears in: World Markets , Stocks , Technology
Referenced Symbols: AAPL ,


More from Reuters

Subscribe





See Reuters News












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar