Apple (AAPL) 3rd Quarter Earnings: What to Expect

With weakening iPhone sales, investors are looking to see if Apple’s ( AAPL ) quarterly results will push shares toward all-time highs. Although the stock has done well this year, up 30% year to date, besting the 20% rise in the S&P 500 index, Apple shares have fallen since reaching all-time highs of $233 last August.

The tech giant is set to announce its fiscal 2019 third-quarter earnings results after the closing bell Tuesday. Investors will be eager to see the extent to which the company’s iPhone sales, which declined some 16% in the first half of fiscal 2019, can return to growth. For that matter, Apple’s revenues, which have declined in each of the first two quarters of this fiscal year, are expected to drop again. Although, last quarter the company reported better-than-expected revenue and earnings, revenue nonetheless declined 5% to $58 billion.

Softening iPhone sales — Apple’s largest revenue segment — has been the biggest factor. In the second quarter, iPhone sales dropped 17% to $31.1 billion. Wall Street isn’t worried, however. That’s because Apple is in an iPhone cycle that is not expected to generate much interest until next year when it launches 5G-enabled devices. This underscores why Apple just acquired Intel’s (INTC) chip business for an estimated $1 billion.

The conference call on Tuesday will likely focus on this acquisition and how Apple plans to build out its 5G chip expertise. Apple is becoming less reliant on the iPhone and is transitioning itself into a full-fledged services company. As such, the performance of the company’s services business will be the main trend to watch during the quarter. And for investors who have waited for a better entry point, any dip in the stock price, driven solely by the headline print should be seen as a buying opportunity.

In the three months that ended June, Wall Street expects the Cupertino, Calif.-based tech giant to earn $2.10 per share on revenue of $53.39 billion, compared to the year-ago quarter when earnings came to $2.34 per share on revenue of $53.27 billion. For the full year, ending September, earnings are expected to fall 4% year over year to $11.41 per share, while full-year revenue of $256.65 billion would decline 3.4% year over year.

As a note, due to softer iPhone sales, revenue is expected to fall for both the just-ended quarter and full year. These will be partially offset by improvements in other revenue from Apple’s Services, iPad, Wearables, and Home and Accessories categories. In the second quarter, these grew about 16%, 22% and 30%, respectively, helping Apple to deliver second-quarter adjusted earnings $2.46, which, despite falling 9.5%, beat analysts’ forecast of $2.36. Apple’s service subscriptions are also growing handsomely.

The company last quarter reached 390 million paid subscriptions, helped by a second-quarter increase of 30 million service subscriptions. On Tuesday, investors will want to see these growth trends continue as they will lessen the near-term emphasis on iPhone unit sales. The Services business, which includes Internet Services, App Store, Apple Music, Apple Care, Apple Pay and licensing, has been Apple’s growth focus. Investors will, thus, scrutinize not only how much revenue Services generated during the quarter, but how Apple guides for the segment for the rest of the year.

At the time of publication, the author held shares of Apple.