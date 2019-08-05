Apollo Global Management LLC Class Ahare Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for APO

In trading on Monday, shares of Apollo Global Management LLC Class Ahare (Symbol: APO) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $30.09, changing hands as low as $30.06 per share. Apollo Global Management LLC Class Ahare shares are currently trading down about 1.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of APO shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, APO's low point in its 52 week range is $22.631 per share, with $36.49 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $31.14.
