Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (ARI) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Thursday, shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. (Symbol: ARI) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $18.43, changing hands as low as $18.14 per share. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. shares are currently trading up about 0.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ARI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, ARI's low point in its 52 week range is $16.41 per share, with $19.57 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $18.19.
Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »