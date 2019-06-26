Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (ARI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 27, 2019

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance ( ARI ) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 27, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.46 per share is scheduled to be paid on July 15, 2019. Shareholders who purchased ARI prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 15th quarter that ARI has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $18.64, the dividend yield is 9.87%.

The previous trading day's last sale of ARI was $18.64, representing a -4.75% decrease from the 52 week high of $19.57 and a 13.59% increase over the 52 week low of $16.41.

ARI is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as American Tower Corporation (REIT) ( AMT ) and Crown Castle International Corporation ( CCI ). ARI's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.56. Zacks Investment Research reports ARI's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 6.89%, compared to an industry average of -6.3%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the ARI Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to ARI through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have ARI as a top-10 holding:

VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF ( MORT )

iShares Trust ( REM )

Invesco Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II ( XSHD )

IQ US Real Estate Small Cap ETF ( ROOF )

Cambria ETF Trust ( EYLD ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is EYLD with an increase of 4.29% over the last 100 days. MORT has the highest percent weighting of ARI at 4.5%.