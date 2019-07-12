Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (APOG) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for July 15, 2019

Apogee Enterprises, Inc. ( APOG ) will begin trading ex-dividend on July 15, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.175 per share is scheduled to be paid on July 31, 2019. Shareholders who purchased APOG prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that APOG has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $42.51, the dividend yield is 1.65%.

The previous trading day's last sale of APOG was $42.51, representing a -16.43% decrease from the 52 week high of $50.87 and a 61.14% increase over the 52 week low of $26.38.

APOG is a part of the Capital Goods sector, which includes companies such as Ingersoll-Rand plc (Ireland) ( IR ) and Aptiv PLC ( APTV ). APOG's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.63. Zacks Investment Research reports APOG's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 2.7%, compared to an industry average of 4.5%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the APOG Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.