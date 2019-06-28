Apogee (APOG) Beats Earnings and Revenue Estimates in Q1

Apogee Enterprises, Inc. APOG delivered adjusted earnings per share of 58 cents in first-quarter fiscal 2020 (ended Jun 1, 2019), down 3.3% year over year. The quarterly figure surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 53 cents.





Apogee generated revenues of $355 million, up 6% year over year. Also, the figure comfortably beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $325 million. Higher demand in its end-markets drove the company's top- and bottom-line results.The company's shares have returned 11.02% during the last trading session, closing at $43.74. The upside followed after the company generated better-than-expected fiscal first-quarter results.Cost of sales in the reported quarter was up 7% year over year to $274 million. Gross profit inched up 0.3% year over year to $81 million. Gross margin came in at around 23% compared with 24% in the year-ago quarter.Selling, general and administrative (SG&A) expenses declined 1% year over year to $58 million. Adjusted operating income fell 5.2% year over year to $23 million. Operating margin in the quarter was 6.5% compared with 7.2% in the prior-year quarter.

Segment Performance



In the fiscal first quarter, revenues in the Architectural Framing Systems segment inched up 1% year over year to $180.5 million. The segment's operating income declined 19.3% year over year to $12.3 million.



Revenues in the Architectural Glass Systems segment rallied 30% year over year to $100.3 million. The upside can be attributed to higher volume driven by strong customer demand. Operating income surged 305% year over year to $6.4 million.



Revenues in the Architectural Services segment declined 8% year over year to $65.1 million on lower volumes due to the timing of project activity. The segment's operating profit plummeted 11% year over year to $4.6 million.



Revenues in the Large-Scale Optical Technologies segment climbed 2% year over year to $21.3 million. Operating income dropped 16% year over year to $4.2 million.



Backlog



The Architectural Framing Systems segment's backlog fell to $407 million in the reported quarter compared with $427 million in the year-ago quarter. Backlog in the Architectural Services segment amounted to $483 million, up from $439 million in the prior-year quarter.



Financial Position



Apogee had cash and cash equivalents of $29 million at the end of the fiscal first quarter compared with $21.6 million at the end of the prior-year quarter. Cash used in operating activities were $9.7 million in the quarter under review compared with cash generation of $25.3 million reported in the year-ago quarter. Long-term debt was $293.3 million as of Jun 1, 2019 compared with $245.7 million as of Mar 2, 2019.



During the quarter under review, Apogee returned $24.6 million of cash to shareholders through share repurchases and dividend payments.



Fiscal 2020 Guidance



Apogee reaffirmed guidance for fiscal 2020. The company expects revenue growth between 1% and 3%, with growth in three of the company's segments. The upside is likely to be offset by decline in Architectural Services due to execution schedules for backlog projects.



Apogee anticipates operating margin in the range of 8.2-8.6%, with margin improvement in Architectural Glass and Architectural Framing Systems. However, margins in the Architectural Services segment are expected to affect lower volumes and less favorable project maturity compared with fiscal 2019 levels. Moreover, start-up costs related to the strategic growth investment in Architectural Glass as well as higher corporate costs from higher legal expenses may weigh on margins.



The company projects adjusted earnings per share in the range of $3.00-$3.20 and capital expenditures in the band of $60-$65 million.



Price Performance



Shares of Apogee have declined around 7.7% in the past year, compared to the industry 's decline of 3%.





Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider



Apogee currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



A few better-ranked stocks in the Industrial Products sector are The Timken Company TKR , CIRCOR International, Inc CIR and Harsco Corporation HSC , each sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present.



Timken Company has an estimated earnings growth rate of 26.5% for the ongoing year. The company's shares have gained 18.9% in the past year.



CIRCOR International has an expected earnings growth rate of 4.3% for the current year. The stock has appreciated 23.7% in a year's time.



Harsco has a projected earnings growth rate of 9.1% for 2019. The company's shares have improved 24% in the past year.



