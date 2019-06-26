Aphria Inc. (APHA) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Aphria Inc. (APHA) closed the most recent trading day at $6.98, moving +0.87% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.12%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.04%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.32%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 4.42% over the past month. This has lagged the Medical sector's gain of 3.52% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.31% in that time.

APHA will be looking to display strength as it nears its nex t earnings release. On that day, APHA is projected to report earnings of -$0.05 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 66.67%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $73.60 million, up 686.32% from the year-ago period.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for APHA. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 350% lower within the past month. APHA is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

The Medical - Products industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 93, which puts it in the top 37% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.