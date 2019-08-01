APH Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Thursday, shares of Amphenol Corp. (Symbol: APH) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $91.24, changing hands as low as $90.57 per share. Amphenol Corp. shares are currently trading down about 2.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of APH shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, APH's low point in its 52 week range is $74.95 per share, with $105.51 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $91.13.
Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »