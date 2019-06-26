APD Ex-Dividend Reminder - 6/28/19

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 6/28/19, Air Products & Chemicals Inc (Symbol: APD) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $1.16, payable on 8/12/19. As a percentage of APD's recent stock price of $224.88, this dividend works out to approximately 0.52%, so look for shares of Air Products & Chemicals Inc to trade 0.52% lower - all else being equal - when APD shares open for trading on 6/28/19.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from APD is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 2.06% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of APD shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, APD's low point in its 52 week range is $148.44 per share, with $225.35 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $224.74.

In Wednesday trading, Air Products & Chemicals Inc shares are currently up about 0.1% on the day.

