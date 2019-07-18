Apache Corporation (APA) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for July 19, 2019

Apache Corporation ( APA ) will begin trading ex-dividend on July 19, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.25 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 22, 2019. Shareholders who purchased APA prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 22nd quarter that APA has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $24.48, the dividend yield is 4.08%.

The previous trading day's last sale of APA was $24.48, representing a -51.07% decrease from the 52 week high of $50.03 and a 0.04% increase over the 52 week low of $24.47.

APA is a part of the Energy sector, which includes companies such as Total S.A. ( TOT ) and Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras ( PBR ). APA's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$.4. Zacks Investment Research reports APA's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as -49.32%, compared to an industry average of -14.5%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the APA Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to APA through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have APA as a top-10 holding:

AGFiQ Hedged Dividend Income Fund ( DIVA )

ProShares Trust ( EFAD ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is EFAD with an increase of 2.77% over the last 100 days.