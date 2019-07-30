Aon plc (AON) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for July 31, 2019

Aon plc ( AON ) will begin trading ex-dividend on July 31, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.44 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 15, 2019. Shareholders who purchased AON prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 10% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $195.79, the dividend yield is .9%.

The previous trading day's last sale of AON was $195.79, representing a -1.42% decrease from the 52 week high of $198.61 and a 44.71% increase over the 52 week low of $135.30.

AON is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. ( MMC ) and Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company ( WLTW ). AON's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $5.85. Zacks Investment Research reports AON's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 11.75%, compared to an industry average of 9.4%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the AON Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to AON through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have AON as a top-10 holding:

SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF ( LGLV ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is LGLV with an increase of 12.92% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of AON at 1.43%.