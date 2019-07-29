A.O Smith Corporation (AOS) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for July 30, 2019

A.O Smith Corporation ( AOS ) will begin trading ex-dividend on July 30, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.22 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 15, 2019. Shareholders who purchased AOS prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that AOS has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $44.88, the dividend yield is 1.96%.

The previous trading day's last sale of AOS was $44.88, representing a -26.52% decrease from the 52 week high of $61.08 and a 11.25% increase over the 52 week low of $40.34.

AOS is a part of the Consumer Durables sector, which includes companies such as General Electric Company ( GE ) and Sony Corp Ord ( SNE ). AOS's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.54. Zacks Investment Research reports AOS's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 2.3%, compared to an industry average of 10.4%.

Interested in gaining exposure to AOS through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have AOS as a top-10 holding:

Invesco Water Resources ETF ( PHO ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is PHO with an increase of 8.07% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of AOS at 4.08%.