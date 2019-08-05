Quantcast

ANZ Bank predicts NZ cenbank will cut rates three more times in 2019

By Reuters

Reuters


WELLINGTON, Aug 6 (Reuters) - ANZ Bank said on Tuesday it was now forecasting that New Zealand's central bank would cut the official cash rate (OCR) three times this year, amidst a "dramatic" escalation in global risks and a weak domestic outlook.

That would take rates to a record low of 0.75% by year-end, even lower than ANZ's previous forecast of 1%. The OCR is currently at 1.5% after the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) cut rates for the first time in more than two years in May as international risks compounded and domestic growth eased.

"Global risks have escalated dramatically in recent days as Trump imposed further tariffs on China's imports, and China retaliated by stopping purchases of US agricultural goods," said Sharon Zollner, chief economist at ANZ in a research note.

The RBNZ is set to announce its next rates decision on Wednesday with most economists, including ANZ, predicting the bank will slash rates by 25 basis points to 1.25%.





This article appears in: Stocks , World Markets , Economy , Banking and Loans


