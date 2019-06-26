Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation (ANH) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 27, 2019

Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation ( ANH ) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 27, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.11 per share is scheduled to be paid on July 29, 2019. Shareholders who purchased ANH prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an -15.38% decrease from the prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $3.76, the dividend yield is 11.7%.

The previous trading day's last sale of ANH was $3.76, representing a -27.55% decrease from the 52 week high of $5.19 and a 1.08% increase over the 52 week low of $3.72.

ANH is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as American Tower Corporation (REIT) ( AMT ) and Crown Castle International Corporation ( CCI ). ANH's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$.34.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the ANH Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.