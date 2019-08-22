Quantcast

Antofagasta profit beats on better cost management amid weak copper

By Reuters

Reuters


Aug 22 (Reuters) - Chilean miner Antofagasta Plc on Thursday reported a slightly better-than-expected first-half profit, bolstered by higher copper sales, by-product revenue and lower cost of production but offset by lower copper prices.

Prices of the red metal, which is widely used in electrical components and renewable energy, have taken a hit this year by the prolonged Sino-U.S. trade war that has threatened demand and dimmed outlook.

The company, majority-owned by Chile's Luksic family, said that it would focus on controlling its costs amid the uncertainty arising from the trade negotiations between Washington and Beijing.

The FTSE-100 company said core earnings rose to $1.31 billion in the six months ended June 30, from $904.2 million last year. Margins expanded from a year earlier to 51.7%.

Revenue rose 19% to $2.53 billion, while net cash costs fell 22% to $1.19 per pound of copper.

Analysts had expected the company to post core profit of $1.29 billion on revenue of $2.53 billion for the first half of 2019, according to a company-compiled consensus of 15 estimates.





This article appears in: Politics , Fundamental Analysis , World Markets , Stocks , Commodities , Earnings


More from Reuters

Subscribe





    See Reuters News












    Research Brokers before you trade

    Want to trade FX?





    Upcoming Earnings

    Company Expected Report Date
    FGP Jun 10, 2019
    THO Jun 10, 2019
    HDS Jun 11, 2019
    HRB Jun 11, 2019
    CHS Jun 11, 2019
    AVGO Jun 13, 2019
    TUFN Jun 13, 2019
    CPST Jun 11, 2019

    Earnings Calendar