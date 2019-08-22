Antofagasta profit beats on better cost management amid weak copper

Reuters





Aug 22 (Reuters) - Chilean miner Antofagasta Plc on Thursday reported a slightly better-than-expected first-half profit, bolstered by higher copper sales, by-product revenue and lower cost of production but offset by lower copper prices.

Prices of the red metal, which is widely used in electrical components and renewable energy, have taken a hit this year by the prolonged Sino-U.S. trade war that has threatened demand and dimmed outlook.

The company, majority-owned by Chile's Luksic family, said that it would focus on controlling its costs amid the uncertainty arising from the trade negotiations between Washington and Beijing.

The FTSE-100 company said core earnings rose to $1.31 billion in the six months ended June 30, from $904.2 million last year. Margins expanded from a year earlier to 51.7%.

Revenue rose 19% to $2.53 billion, while net cash costs fell 22% to $1.19 per pound of copper.

Analysts had expected the company to post core profit of $1.29 billion on revenue of $2.53 billion for the first half of 2019, according to a company-compiled consensus of 15 estimates.