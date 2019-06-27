Quantcast

Antitrust regulators may also scrutinise internet firms' cryptocurrencies -German cartel chief

Reuters


BONN, Germany, June 27 (Reuters) - Cryptocurrencies backed by big internet companies could come under the scrutiny of antitrust regulators, the head of Germany's Federal Cartel Office said on Thursday after Facebook last week launched its own version.

Central bankers and financial watchdogs were quick to raise concerns about Facebook's planned Libra global cryptocurrency, saying that it could become so pervasive as to disrupt the global monetary policy framework.

Germany's antitrust watchdog's president Andreas Mundt, who has pursued the world's largest social network over other areas of its business, told reporters that cryptocurrencies launched by companies like Facebook "could become a topic for us".

In its ruling in February, the Federal Cartel Office ordered Facebook to curb its data collection practices. The company appealed that decision, which is now before the German courts.





