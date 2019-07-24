Quantcast

Antitrust Probe Likely to Hit These Tech ETFs

By Sanghamitra Saha,

Shutterstock photo

The technology sector slumped in yesterday's after-hour trading session on antitrust scrutiny concerns. The U.S. government announced on Tuesday afternoon that it has launched investigation on the largest U.S. tech companies for anticompetitive practices or using monopoly power. The review could lead to antitrust charges or new laws for tech giants like Facebook FB , Amazon AMZN and Alphabet GOOGL .

The threat is not new to FAANG stocks. The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) had already announced plans to scrutinize the industry's practices earlier this year. The antitrust probe threat heightened in early June when the sheer news pushed the tech-heavy Nasdaq Index into  correction territory. FAANG stocks lost about $140 billion in value that time.

The latest news hit the market soon after Facebook's $5 billion fine . The FTC voted to agree on a settlement of about $5 billion with Facebook for its investigation into the company's privacy practices in mid July.

"The goal of the Department's review is to assess the competitive conditions in the online marketplace in an objective and fair-minded manner, and to ensure that Americans have access to free markets in which companies compete on the merits to provide services that users want," the latest government announcement says. "If violations of law are identified, the Department will proceed appropriately to seek redress."

However, big tech stocks have driven the market rally this year despite antitrust talks and trade tensions. But the coming few days of trading will be decided by how big antitrust scrutiny will be for FAANGs and how solid their Q2 earnings releases will be (read: What's In Store for FAANG ETFs in Q2 Earnings? ).

Market Impact

Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com, Facebook, Apple Inc. AAPL and Microsoft Corporation MSFT lost about 0.9%, 0.9%, 1.5%, 0.5% and 0.1%, respectively, in the after-hour trading session on Jul 23.

The pressure in the tech space would likely hurt the technology ETF space in the earnings season. ETFs that could be hit hard are Google and Facebook-heavy Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund XLC , Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF FCOM and Vanguard Communication Services ETF VOX

Amazon-heavy funds like Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF FDIS , ProShares Online Retail ETF ONLN and Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund XLY could also take a hit for a short period of time.

Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF PTF , Global X Cloud Computing ETF CLOU and O'Shares Global Internet Giants ETF OGIG could also feel the pain (read: Internet ETFs & Stocks Top Bull Market: Will the Rally Continue? ).

Want key ETF info delivered straight to your inbox?

Zacks' free Fund Newsletter will brief you on top news and analysis, as well as top-performing ETFs, each week.  Get it free >>


Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN): Free Stock Analysis Report

Facebook, Inc. (FB): Free Stock Analysis Report

Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL): Free Stock Analysis Report

Apple Inc. (AAPL): Free Stock Analysis Report

Microsoft Corporation (MSFT): Free Stock Analysis Report

Vanguard Communication Services ETF (VOX): ETF Research Reports

Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY): ETF Research Reports

Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF (PTF): ETF Research Reports

Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (FCOM): ETF Research Reports

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (FDIS): ETF Research Reports

O?Shares Global Internet Giants ETF (OGIG): ETF Research Reports

Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLC): ETF Research Reports

ProShares Online Retail ETF (ONLN): ETF Research Reports

Global X Cloud Computing ETF (CLOU): ETF Research Reports

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.




This article appears in: Investing , ETFs
Referenced Symbols: AMZN , FB , GOOGL , AAPL , MSFT


More from Zacks.com

Subscribe





Zacks.com
Contributor:

Zacks.com

Equity Research












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar