Antibody biotech IGM Biosciences files for a $100 million IPO

IGM Biosciences, an early-stage biotech developing antibody therapies for cancer, filed on Monday with the SEC to raise up to $100 million in an initial public offering.
The Mountain View, CA-based company was founded in 1993 and plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol IGMS. IGM Biosciences filed confidentially on June 28, 2019. Jefferies, Piper Jaffray, Stifel and Guggenheim Securities are the joint bookrunners on the deal. No pricing terms were disclosed.
