Antero Midstream Corporation (AM) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for July 25, 2019

Antero Midstream Corporation ( AM ) will begin trading ex-dividend on July 25, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.308 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 07, 2019. Shareholders who purchased AM prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 1.65% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $10.98, the dividend yield is 11.22%.

The previous trading day's last sale of AM was $10.98, representing a -44.18% decrease from the 52 week high of $19.67 and a 8.5% increase over the 52 week low of $10.12.

AM is a part of the Public Utilities sector, which includes companies such as Enbridge Inc ( ENB ) and Enterprise Products Partners L.P. ( EPD ). AM's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.3. Zacks Investment Research reports AM's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 154.55%, compared to an industry average of 8.9%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the AM Dividend History page.