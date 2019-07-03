Annaly Capital Management (NLY) Stock Moves 0.77%: What You Should Know

Annaly Capital Management (NLY) closed the most recent trading day at $9.12, moving +0.77% from the previous trading session. This move traded in line with S&P 500. At the same time, the Dow added 0.67%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.75%.

Coming into today, shares of the real estate investment trust had lost 1.42% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector gained 6.54%, while the S&P 500 gained 8.19%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from NLY as it approaches its nex t earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.26, down 13.33% from the prior-year quarter.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for NLY. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. NLY is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note NLY's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 8.54. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 9.67.

The REIT and Equity Trust industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 229, putting it in the bottom 11% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.